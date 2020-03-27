Tips For Staying Healthy During Travel, Explained By An Expert In Infectious Disease Prevention

According to Carrico, air travel presents a few unique situations that can enable or facilitate illness. "Altitude is dehydrating, so that minimizes the protective barrier in our airway. We can all relate because we feel dryness in our nose, mouth, and skin."

On top of that, "close contact with others as well as physical contact with shared surfaces—tray tables, armrests, bathroom surfaces—may harbor organisms that contaminate our hands when we touch them," she adds, "then those same hands touch our faces, eyes, mouth, nose. If our hands are unwashed, we make the movement of microbes on these surfaces quite easy."

That's why a surface and air-purifying mist like PlaneAire® can come in handy while flying. This carry-on-size mist is made using six certified organic essential oils known for having antibacterial, antiviral, and antimicrobial properties (lab tests show PlaneAire® eliminates over 99.99% of surface bacteria), as well as organic fruit-acid-derived ingredients. Instead of leaving behind a chemical-laden odor, this mist refreshes your surroundings on board with a vibrant, herbal scent—think peppermint, lemon, lavender, oregano, rosemary, and thyme.