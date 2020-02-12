If you’re the one infected, wearing a mask can help protect other individuals. “But the best policy if you’re sick, coughing, or have a fever, is to stay at home and avoid exposing it to others,” Adalja said.

When treating patients who have a droplet-spread respiratory viral infection—like coronavirus or influenza—doctors will wear surgical masks. Similarly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said anyone “taking care of a person with suspected 2019-nCoV infection,” should wear a mask.

Otherwise, if you aren’t showing signs of a respiratory infection, you really don’t need to be wearing a mask. Taking other precautions, like washing your hands, distancing yourself from people who are sick, and cleaning surfaces that might be contaminated, are likely more preventative.

Unnecessarily wearing masks might be a reaction to misinformation, which creates a misconstrued risk perspective. But don't worry, we debunked a few of those myths for you.