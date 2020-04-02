“Homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect health care personnel (HCP) is unknown,” the CDC wrote. “Caution should be exercised when considering this option.”

That being said, if you have the virus or are directly treating someone who has it, homemade masks and scarves might be a better option than zero protection.

“Homemade masks or scarves are good at catching your respiratory droplets if you are sick,” said integrative medicine doctor Amy Shah, M.D. “It’s not necessarily a great protection if you’re not sick, though.”

Along with a homemade mask, the CDC recommends wearing a face shield. Ideally the shield would cover the whole face, including both sides and extending beyond the chin.