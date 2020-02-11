According to Adalja, it’s hard to make that kind of distinction so early on. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for testing require patients to have lower respiratory infections and symptoms like coughs and shortness of breath.

“They’re not just testing people with a runny nose,” he said. “I think once they start doing that, they will find the coronavirus is much more widespread, but much more mild than we think.”

Once these mild cases are acknowledged, Adalja said the fatality rate of coronavirus will likely drop, and might even fall below influenza. “We just can’t really say until we get the proper testing,” he said.