3 Adaptogens To Power Up Your Plant Protein

It's 2020: Veganuary is the new Dry January, plant-based diets are topping the charts for healthy living, and we're (finally) globally cutting down our meat consumption for the greater good of the planet. The spotlight in recent years has centered solidly around the plant vs. animal protein conversation, and thanks to the current body of major scientific health research, it's safe to say that the trend toward plant-based protein isn't a trend at all—but here to stay.

If your New Year's resolutions and intentions have you hitting the gym more than before, training for a big race, or even just prioritizing movement every day, you're probably well acquainted with why you need clean protein in your diet. But there's another power player in the plant world that can help you thrive on your way to hitting your goals: adaptogens!

"As a functional medicine practitioner, I have seen firsthand the powerful effects adaptogens can have on a person's health," says Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP. Read on to see how this unique class of herbs can help amp up your game in the long run.