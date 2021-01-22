What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?

When we've got better options for the meat that we eat (we're talking clean, natural or organic meat that was responsibly raised), we open up a whole new world for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Thanks to Applegate® products—which are made with no GMO ingredients and meat from animals that were Applegate humanely raised on environmentally responsible farms—that's now possible. Whether you've always been an Applegatarian (aka, a person who consciously chooses clean, craveable meat for ethical*, environmentally responsible**, and delicious reasons) or are just happy to know that's an option, read on to find some inspiration for your next satisfying meal.
Bacon & eggs (and maybe a side of sausage)
Breakfast doesn't get anymore classic than this. We're craving Applegate Organics® Sunday Bacon® —just good old-fashioned hardwood smoked bacon and nothing else. Woke up extra hungry? Add in Applegate Naturals® No Sugar Chicken & Herb Breakfast Sausage. Alternate option: Make peanut butter pancakes with bacon sprinkles (and don't forget the maple syrup!)
A piled-high turkey sandwich
On-the-go or not, you can't go wrong with this delicious and satisfying lunch—especially when you pick your ingredients wisely. We love ours with Applegate Organics® Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, which has no chemical nitrate or nitrites, layered with cheddar, crisp lettuce, slices of avocado, tomato, red onion, a helping of alfalfa sprouts, and a few classic condiments—all between textured multigrain toast. Make it extra special with bacon!
An awesome hot dog
Hear us out—grilled and smoky, hot dogs always hit the spot at summertime cookouts. Now thanks to Applegate Organics® The Great Organic Uncured Beef Hot Dog™ product made with 100% grass-fed beef, we can indulge in a frank guilt-free anytime we want. The kids will love the ketchup, but you can go for better-for-you toppings, too: Try carrots, jalapeños, cucumbers, cilantro, and daikon for a Vietnamese spin.
Burger night
The best thing about going Applegatarian is that you can eat what you crave, and cleanly. Tonight, cook up a Well Carved™ Organic Turkey Burger, which has no GMO ingredients and contains 1/4 cup of veggies per serving. Go bunless if you need to, but just by pan-searing your patties to perfection, then topping your burger with veggies, your night (and the kids') is made.
**Environmentally responsible: Applegate requires all animals be raised without antibiotics. Applegate is committed to advancing agriculture and processing systems like organic, non-GMO and regenerative farming.