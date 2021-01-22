What Clean Meat Are You Craving Right Now?

The best thing about going Applegatarian is that you can eat what you crave, and cleanly. Tonight, cook up a Well Carved™ Organic Turkey Burger, which has no GMO ingredients and contains 1/4 cup of veggies per serving. Go bunless if you need to, but just by pan-searing your patties to perfection, then topping your burger with veggies, your night (and the kids') is made.

**Environmentally responsible: Applegate requires all animals be raised without antibiotics. Applegate is committed to advancing agriculture and processing systems like organic, non-GMO and regenerative farming.