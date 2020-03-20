How One Minimalist-Leaning Entrepreneur Keeps Her WFH Space Functional & Focused

Since I work from home, I designed my office to be an environment where I could harness my focus, collaborate with my team, stay organized, and tap into my creativity—with only the necessities in the room.

I opted for a longer desk to give me more space to spread out, but I'm really intentional about keeping it clean and clutter-free. The only things you'll find on my desk are my laptop that's plugged into a monitor, my webcam for video and conference calling, and my Sonos speaker. The minimal desk area helps me stay focused and reduce any feelings of overwhelm and anxiety that might come up during my workday.

I decided to add a lamp to my office, using the Brilli Charge Up Light Bulb, because it helps me power through my workday, especially on cloudy days. I have big windows with a lot of natural light, but when it's dark and gloomy, my Brilli light mimics the same wavelengths found in crisp daytime sunlight! Having good, healthy lighting in my office gives me a natural energy boost to finish off my day strong.

I set up a super-comfy couch where my assistant and other members of my team can come work. I wanted my office to feel like a place where we can congregate to brainstorm or take a break to chat or read a book. I'm all about multifunctional items, so I've repurposed furniture that was on our deck to make it work in the room, and I bought a side table that is actually the perfect height to double as a laptop stand.

The whole room is decorated with storage and organization in mind, which is clutch for me in creating a more open and minimal space. I ended up getting a simple dresser from IKEA to store my tech and photography equipment and annoying cords, and then added custom handles to give it a more unique and elevated feel.

I'm not a fashion blogger, but I often work with some conscious clothing brands. So I also keep a clothing rack in the office to keep track of shoots (plus, it lets me store more plants!).