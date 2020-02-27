What’s The Footprint Of Your Footwear? Here’s How To Take A Step In The Right Direction

In sustainability, we can’t talk about the beginning of a product’s life without talking about its end-of-life. What happens when your shoes are worn to the point of no return is just as important as how it got here. Globally, 24.2 billion pairs of shoes are manufactured each year, and most of these kicks just end up in landfills.

There, decomposing organic shoe materials like leather release methane, which is 28 times more impactful to the climate than carbon dioxide. While we wait for footwear recycling options to expand, here are a few things we can do instead of tossing ‘em out with the garbage:

Donate them. If your shoes are still in usable condition, donating them can give them another chance to wear out—with one big caveat: There’s no guarantee your shoes will find a second home, and it's likely they could also end up in a developing country's landfill.

Ship them out. A zero-waste shoe box like this one, which accepts all kinds of shoes, gets shipped via FedEx once they’re full for recycling. Purchasing one can get pricey, so tag a few friends to do it with you.

Find a textile drop-off bin or a take-back program near you. A clothing/shoe drop-off bin can help ensure it goes to the right recycling facility. Also, check to see if your shoe brand has a take-back program—many offer this for proper shoe recycling and often give you a discount on your next pair. Some companies, like SeaVees, have in-store initiatives that accept your beat-up shoes, regardless of the brand.

Keep them kicking. Wear your shoes as long as they last. And if you’re able, buying higher-quality shoes that will last longer to begin with is just another way to practice the first “R” in reduce, reuse, recycle.

