Optimizing Levels Of This Nutrient Is The Ultimate Health Hack For Women

Since your body can’t produce iron on its own, make sure you're getting enough from your daily diet, or through supplementation. Keep in mind that animal sources of food, including meat and seafood, contain a type of iron that's more easily absorbable (known as heme iron), while the type found in plants like beans, nuts, vegetables, and fortified grains, is less bioavailable (non-heme iron). Plant-based iron sources of food need extra help getting absorbed, and eating vitamin-C-rich foods along with it is one way.

This is why the RDA for vegetarians is 1.8 times higher than for those who eat meat. Luckily, Floradix Iron + Herbs has a unique low-dose formula with highly soluble iron gluconate, as well as co-factor B and C vitamins to help the body absorb it more easily.

Check out our list of 64 foods that are high in iron to help get you on track with a more iron-rich diet. Also, it goes without saying, but talk with your doctor to better understand what your optimal iron levels should be and come up with a game plan for your own health and lifestyle. Especially if you sense your levels might be low, bring it up. Lab tests like a ferritin test—which measures a blood protein that contains iron—can confirm if your body's iron stores are low.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you