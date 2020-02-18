Can Comfort Food Be A Healthy Dinner? (You'll Love This Answer)

You don't need us to tell you that comfort food isn't always the healthiest. Whether it's the mac and cheese that reminds you of home or the boxed brownies that got you through college, everyone's got their go-to—and chances are it's high in fat, carbs, refined sugars, or salt. Sometimes we classify them as "treats" and "cheat meals" or save them for occasions like potlucks and Thanksgiving to keep us from having too much, too regularly.

But clean eating be damned, we all crave comfort food—physically and emotionally—probably more than anything else in our diet.