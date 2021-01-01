When brothers Brian and Scott Rudolph started Banza in 2014, they set out to make nutritious foods more accessible by reimagining classic comfort foods with chickpeas, one of the most efficient and sustainable protein sources on the planet.



Today, Banza creates delicious pastas, rice, and mac and cheese from chickpeas. Banza has nearly double the protein, three times the fiber, and one-third fewer net carbs than traditional pasta, so you can make every night a pasta night!