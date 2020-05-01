Why Am I So Sweaty Right Now? 4 Reasons Why + Ways To Regulate Your Body Temperature

On top of that, choosing the right fabric for the clothes we wear while working, exercising, and sleeping can make all the difference. It's the closest thing to our skin, after all! When you wear a fabric that breathes and keeps you cool and dry, you'll feel more comfortable and even sleep more soundly.

One way to build a healthier wardrobe is to opt for more natural materials, which tend to be more versatile—and sustainable—for everyday wear. Think of Merino as your year-round BFF (not just during sweater season): Merino wool is an easygoing and extremely functional material that can keep your body cool and warm, adapting to whatever your surroundings might be and actively working as your body temperature changes. In other words, it works just as well on a chilly outdoor run and in your apartment living room for an at-home yoga routine. It also absorbs odor molecules from sweat, which means even if you do get hot during a workout or on a particularly humid day, Merino wool can help keep you smelling fresh. It's even a dream to sleep in. Research has shown that wearing Merino wool provides a 12-minute average sleep onset compared to 27 minutes in cotton and 22 minutes in polyester. It naturally regulates your temperature, intuitively listening to your body while you snooze.

So, where do you find great-quality Merino wool? Many brands and retailers use the fabric in everything from sleepwear to performance wear, but you may need to check the clothing's label to identify authentic Merino wool to enjoy all of its technical benefits. Woolmark is the global leader in certifying wool clothing that isn't just authentic and high quality within the fabric itself but is a symbol of trust, which connects us back to the people who grow this fine fiber. You may even already have some Merino pieces in your closet that you can rediscover, or you can shop a few of our current favorite pieces below!

Shop Merino wool wardrobe essentials below and visit here for more: