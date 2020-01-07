mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Burt's Bees
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

A Daily Makeup Routine For A Natural Sun-Kissed Glow, By An Outdoors Lover

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
January 7, 2020 — 8:00 AM

When California mom Sylvie Esmundo goes out, it's often—literally—to the outdoors. A typical weekend morning might involve a hike or beach trip with the kids before brunch with friends, without so much as a pit stop in between. For this Glow on the Go video, Sylvie will show us her makeup routine for a versatile sun-kissed look.

Shop this video:

<p>Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer</p>
1

Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer

Burt's Bees $12.99
<p>Eyebrow Pencil</p>
2

Eyebrow Pencil

Burt's Bees $9.99
<p>All Aflutter Multi-Benefit Mascara</p>
3

All Aflutter Multi-Benefit Mascara

Burt's Bees $12.99
<p>All Aglow Bronzer &amp; Highlighter Stick</p>
4

All Aglow Bronzer & Highlighter Stick

Burt's Bees $12.99
Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/a-daily-makeup-routine-for-a-natural-sun-kissed-glow-by-an-outdoors-lover

Your article and new folder have been saved!