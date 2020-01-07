A Daily Makeup Routine For A Natural Sun-Kissed Glow, By An Outdoors Lover
Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
January 7, 2020 — 8:00 AM
When California mom Sylvie Esmundo goes out, it's often—literally—to the outdoors. A typical weekend morning might involve a hike or beach trip with the kids before brunch with friends, without so much as a pit stop in between. For this Glow on the Go video, Sylvie will show us her makeup routine for a versatile sun-kissed look.