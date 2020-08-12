Your Biggest Questions About Dealing With Picky Eaters, Answered

It happens to the best of us: Despite all our efforts to plan, grocery shop, and cook up a nutritious meal for our kids, sometimes the only thing they'll agree to eat is something white or from a package. Having a picky eater at the table can be frustrating at best and worrisome at worst: How do you know if your child’s getting all the nutrients she needs for healthy development?

To answer this and more pressing questions that parents of picky eaters commonly ask, we spoke with pediatric specialist Murray Clarke, D.Hom, N.D., whose 20 years of clinical experience in children's nutrition led him to found Childlife Essentials in 2000 and formulate the first complete line of nutritional supplements for infants and children.