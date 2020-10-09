3 Myths About Genital Herpes That Get In The Way Of A Healthy Sex Life

It’s natural that the news of getting genital herpes can come as a shock, sending you into a tailspin. “When I was diagnosed,” says Harbushka, “I immediately believed that all my hopes, goals, and dreams of marrying the person I wanted, having a happy marriage, and having children were all out the door,” she says. “I thought, do I only have sex with people who have herpes now? Do I have to settle because of this?”

The fear of rejection from a current or future partner is very real, but along the way, it empowered Harbushka to evaluate what kind of intimate relationships she wanted in her life, and also build up her own self-respect and self-love.

She explains it like this: “After a diagnosis, we tend to put our partner on a pedestal because we’re filled with guilt, shame, resentment, and embarrassment. Society has told us that if we have herpes, we’re a bad person, we’re dirty, or we’re irresponsibly having sex. That’s not true at all! So, I had to really know myself, establish my own boundaries, and get comfortable with having uncomfortable conversations,” she says. “Frankly, it’s the questions we should all already be asking each other to practice safe sex: Are we monogamous, or are we dating other people? Are you using a condom with other people? Are you asking them to get tested? Have you gotten tested?”

That confidence in the face of uncomfortable conversations about your sexual health “starts from within,” she says. Then it becomes much easier to talk about it: “Telling a partner that I have herpes does not mean that I’m telling them I deserve less. It actually means I’m standing up for myself, I’m protecting myself, I love myself, and I’m only going to expect that from you.”

And for the record, no—genital herpes doesn’t affect your fertility (though some STIs do). “I’ve had so many patients who feel as if their ability to conceive or have a healthy baby after a diagnosis is shattered, but these are big misconceptions,” says Dr. Shepherd. “You can absolutely manage any outbreak that might happen in pregnancy or close to a delivery and make sure that it’s not transmitted to your baby.”