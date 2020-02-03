Quick Makeup Tips For Faking 8 Hours Of Uninterrupted Sleep

One truth of motherhood? When you become a mom, you're probably not going to have time to contour your face every morning, let alone do a full look of makeup. With three kiddos in tow, a full-time job as a therapist, and a side hustle as a podcast host, Chrissy Powers gets it. And because a full night's sleep is never promised, she's mastered how to do her makeup to both even out her skin tone and fake eight hours of uninterrupted sleep—in just five minutes. Watch our third episode of Glow on the Glow above to see how she does it!