mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Burt's Bees
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

Quick Makeup Tips For Faking 8 Hours Of Uninterrupted Sleep

Senior Branded Content Editor By Krista Soriano
Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen.
February 3, 2020 — 8:00 AM

One truth of motherhood? When you become a mom, you're probably not going to have time to contour your face every morning, let alone do a full look of makeup. With three kiddos in tow, a full-time job as a therapist, and a side hustle as a podcast host, Chrissy Powers gets it. And because a full night's sleep is never promised, she's mastered how to do her makeup to both even out her skin tone and fake eight hours of uninterrupted sleep—in just five minutes. Watch our third episode of Glow on the Glow above to see how she does it!

Shop this video:

<p>Concealer</p>
1

Concealer

Burt's Bees $12.99
<p>Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup</p>
2

Goodness Glows Full Coverage Liquid Makeup

Burt's Bees $16.99
<p>All Aflutter Volumizing Mascara</p>
3

All Aflutter Volumizing Mascara

Burt's Bees $12.99
<p>Lip Shimmer</p>
4

Lip Shimmer

Burt's Bees $4.99
Krista Soriano
Krista Soriano Senior Branded Content Editor
Krista Soriano is the Senior Branded Content Editor at mindbodygreen. She holds a B.A. in journalism with a minor in communications from Messiah College, graduating summa cum laude. She...

More On This Topic

Home

This Home Brand Wants To Help Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning Routine

Eliza Sullivan
This Home Brand Wants To Help Kick-Start Your Spring Cleaning Routine
Beauty

This New Hair Care Brand At Target Wants To Change Your Shower

Jamie Schneider
This New Hair Care Brand At Target Wants To Change Your Shower
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Integrative Health

The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*

Samantha Schwartz
The Supplement That Finally Calmed My Anxious Thoughts & Daily Stress*
Routines

A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym

Courtney Ustrzycki
A Full-Body Strength-Training Workout That Doesn't Require A Gym
Integrative Health

Why MDs Are Fans Of This Modified Keto Diet + A 5-Day Meal Plan To Get Started

Stephanie Eckelkamp
Why MDs Are Fans Of This Modified Keto Diet + A 5-Day Meal Plan To Get Started
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health

Sarah Regan
Scientists Find Connection Between Protein-Rich Foods & Heart Health
Mental Health

How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self Care

Christina Coughlin
How Barbie Can Teach Girls About The Power Of Meditation & Self Care
Functional Food

The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack

Christina Coughlin
The One Spice This Expert Wants You To Add To Your Spice Rack
Mental Health

Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations

Christina Coughlin
Researchers Find A Key To Staying Calm In Anxiety-Inducing Situations
Personal Growth

I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage

Charlotte Druckman
I Bake When I'm Angry: Here's How It Helps Me Harness My Rage
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is In — And Monday Is A Big Day In The Stars
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/quick-makeup-tips-for-faking-8-hours-of-uninterrupted-sleep

Your article and new folder have been saved!