All-Natural Makeup That Adapts To You (Not The Other Way Around)

You know the best tinted moisturizer when you wear it (and see it)—because they give you that no-makeup-makeup look. A quality tinted moisturizer strikes the perfect balance between lightweight coverage for breakouts and evening out skin tone with a smooth, barely there feel.

The Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer from Burt's Bees feels weightless as it blends seamlessly on skin for a natural finish. Added hydration and a healthy-looking complexion aside, the bonus benefit of this tinted moisturizer is that it's made with green tea for its polyphenol content (which are potent antioxidants) to protect skin against environmental aggressors.

On models: Goodness Glows Tinted Moisturizer.