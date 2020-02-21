The Best In-Bed Stretches For Wakeful Winter Mornings

Is it just us, or are dark winter mornings scientifically harder to wake up to? While there's definitely a case for lower vitamin D levels and later sunrises affecting our sleep-wake cycle and mood, we think it's safe to say that we could all use a little extra help getting out of bed these days.

So we teamed up with Avocado Green Mattress (PSA: The organic, planet-friendly mattress and bedding company has a can't-miss Presidents Day sale going on right now!) to bring you a simple body-warming stretch routine that's meant to be done right in bed—and tapped yoga specialist and stretch therapist Claire Grieve to show us four of her go-to moves. Here's how she wakes up feeling centered, energized, and ready to take on the day (even if it's freezing out there). Try doing one, two, or all four stretches tomorrow morning!