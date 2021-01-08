Here’s Why Being A Conscientious Meat Lover Is A Thing — For Good!

Ever thought about going full-on vegetarian, but just couldn’t bite the bullet? Maybe you know someone who’s swapped their burgers for beans to line up with their values, but really misses eating meat—and, well, you’re not super eager to know what that’s like.

There’s good news: If you eat all the things, you don’t have to look too hard anymore for reasons to feel good about it.

Sure, at one point, cutting out certain foods (ahem, meat) was the conscious consumer thing to do, especially if you had limited access to organic, 100 percent grass-fed, and pasture-raised meats. Don’t get us wrong: Current conventional meat practices are still at odds with making the world better, but choosing clean meat is an important step in the right direction. And thanks to companies like Applegate, clean meat is actually an affordable option now, so you can sizzle your bacon and support a more socially responsible system at the same time.