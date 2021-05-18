Kundalini is considered to be a life-force energy, meaning it's a major source of internal power. We all have it, but not all of us have experienced it "awakening."

"It's your consciousness," spiritual teacher and author of Transcendence Calling, Monique Rebelle, puts it plainly. "Everything that you are, you think, you remember, that you can visualize—anything—that's your consciousness," she adds. "That's Kundalini."

She explains that this energy, which is traditionally thought to be feminine (sometimes called Kundalini Shakti), is only able to flow freely when one's chakras are totally clear and open.

"The chakras are like gates to the dimensions of perception," Rebelle says, noting that for many, blocked chakras do not allow Kundalini energy to flow.