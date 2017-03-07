How Kundalini Yoga Can Help You Fall Asleep In 9 Seconds Flat

Sleeplessness and insomnia are way too common in the United States.

You're staring at the clock, too wiped out to get up and do something else yet too alert to drift past the twilight into the rest you need. The deadline of morning is looming, and you're anxious and frustrated. The sun finally rises, and you prepare for the day ahead with a dry mouth and puffy eyes.

There are very few people on the planet who haven't had some kind of undesired up-all-night experience. Even though everyone deals with it, our modern remedy methods haven't been all that progressive or effective.

The billion-dollar pharmaceutical sleep-aid industry is certainly not interested in you finding a way to create a sustained change naturally in your circadian rhythms. It's planned and capitalized dependency at best. Whatever the benefit these sleep aids offer, which can be a lot for someone with chronic insomnia, they don't return the body to its natural ability to self-regulate. And intrinsic, homeostatic, adaptogenic sleep cycles in the human body are both possible and ideal.

Kundalini yoga is here to help. When done correctly, it can put you into a calm, restful state in nine seconds flat.

Some of the Kundalini yoga technologies for sleep not only create balanced circadian rhythms, but they deepen the glow of the skin, making you more sexually magnetic. They build oxytocin in the brain and even give you enhanced experiences of your own prosperity. Yogi Bhajan, the master of Kundalini yoga, gave a definition of richness as being able to fall asleep on command.

To be fair, falling asleep in nine seconds will take some practice. But once you get the hang of it, it does work. There are countless teachings on sleep in the canon of Kundalini yoga. Here are my favorites.