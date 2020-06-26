Everything You Need To Know About Traditional Tantra Yoga

Instead, those things will be natural results of becoming intimately aware of and connected to our minds and bodies. One of my teachers says that “our bodies can do everything they have ever learned. We just need to get out of their way.” We have evolved to keep our bodies in flight-or-fight mode, because we throw stressor after stressor at them. We’ve gotten to the point where we feel like we have to justify or apologize for relaxing. We force ourselves ourselves to keep moving, creating, spending, and using our energy until we simply cannot anymore.