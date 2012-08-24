4 Tantric Yoga Poses for Partners Who Want a Deeper Connection

A wonderfully relaxing and sensual position at the end of the evening or beginning of the day is having one partner lie on their back and the other one next to them, slightly above. Look into each other’s eyes. Without speaking words, keep connection with the eyes. Each of you can place the palm of your hand over your partner’s heart and feel each other’s heartbeat; then focus on slow and harmonious breathing. This pose is a great way to deepen the connection with each other and spend quiet time communicating without words. Switch places when you feel ready, so that each of you can experience both positions.