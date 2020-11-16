20 Signs You're A Spiritually Healthy Person
Written by Raquel Vasallo
Raquel Vasallo is an international speaker, spiritual advisor, and author of Spiritual Seductress: The High-Powered Women’s Guide to Devour the World Through Spiritual Guidance.
Last updated on November 16, 2020
Spiritually healthy people are magnetic; being in their presence just feels good. The only way you can achieve true spiritual satisfaction is by following your heart's desires. These clues will let you know that you're on the right path.
Here are 20 signs you're spiritually healthy:
- You stepped out of the victim role and are actively designing your destiny.
- You love your life because you're living your soul's purpose.
- You feel like you're contributing to society and serving your community with generosity.
- You got off the emotional roller coaster. Most of the time, your emotions feel like smooth waves on a clear day.
- You catch yourself when you judge others and realize that what you're judging is intimately related to your own self-acceptance.
- You don't fear making the wrong decision because you're aware that there can always be a spiritual lesson.
- You understand that freedom and happiness are qualities you cultivate from within, and the more you work on them, the more they grow.
- You no longer feel like you need to hide out of fear of judgment. You are the full expression of yourself personally and professionally.
- You spend time in silence daily.
- You have the courage to let go of relationships that no longer benefit you because you understand that they already served their purpose.
- Your soul is happy because you find a moment to play and dream every single day.
- You don't feel lonely or disconnected, and you highly appreciate alone time.
- You seem to notice details, colors, tastes, and beauty with a sensibility that makes you feel like a kid.
- You express your needs and desires with complete confidence.
- You don't feel like you have to explain yourself to anyone.
- You're able to be in the now and don't constantly have to bring your mind back to the present.
- You don't second guess yourself often. You trust your intuition and act on it.
- You trust that problems are always opportunities or lessons to be learned.
- You are able to fall in love over and over again, with your friends, with your partner, with your work.
- You start your day with an intention and go to bed with gratitude.
