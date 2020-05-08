This wound is not simply about being disconnected from each other—it's about disconnection from the infinite multiverse that each one of us is a part of. Human beings are not separate from nature. We are nature and we’re intimately connected to the celestial world. Any astrologer can assure you that change and movement in the cosmos has a direct impact on the human experience.

This understanding is reflected in cultures and traditions all over the world: We see archeological structures from ancient cultures across the globe that mirror the night sky. In Kundalini yoga, each finger is associated with a celestial body—and because of this, we can control our fate simply by moving the body. Even our language reflects this understanding. Saturday represents Saturn, Sunday, the sun, Monday, the moon, and so on. But this relationship is not limited to culture. It’s unquestionably physiological.

The circadian rhythm is one example of how the sun and the moon impact physical, mental, emotional and behavioral health. And just as the environment and the cosmos impact the human experience, our behavior has an equally important impact on the macrocosm we are a part of. Climate change is a great example, as is our collective response to the current pandemic. The global effort to shelter in place has supported the environment in multiple ways. The crown chakra allows us to understand our impact deeply. So when we are in the wound of the crown, we completely forget our connection to everything and we cannot feel spirit, source, God or whatever term we resonate with.

To heal the wound of disconnection, we have to reconnect. We have to awaken our individual and collective relationships with the earth and the cosmos. We already have everything we need to heal this wound but we have to choose to heal. We have to consciously rise into the gift of unity.