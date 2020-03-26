3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future

When we forget our oneness, our minds start to see the world from a place of duality. Our perception of things is shaped by the separation from their complementary halves. This gives rise to opposites, and it is easier for the thinking mind to recognize what something is when it is able to understand what it is not. For example, the concept of wellness cannot exist without the concept of illness. The thinking mind does not believe it is possible to be well and ill at the same time. This is duality. Duality says, "When you name me, you negate me." As soon as you define your personality, you give up everything that is not characteristic of that chosen personality. You can be this way or that way. You can be a Democrat or Republican. You can be a data-driven scientist or a creative. But it's duality that limits you from being all the things you actually want to be.

For most of my patients, this shows up as indecision that's related to life choices they feel defined by. They are losing sleep at night because they believe that whatever mask they choose to put on is the only mask they'll ever be able to wear for the rest of their lives. If you have only one chance to define yourself, the choice you make is paramount and potentially paralyzing. But this is all driven by the shadow of duality because we all have access to every possibility we can imagine.

To heal this wound, we must move from the shadow state of the third-eye chakra into its gift.