3 Chakra-Healing Practices That'll Help You Reimagine Your Future
In my holistic medical practice, I use the chakra system as a bridge between the physical and subtle parts of the self. Although the seven chakras are not anatomical structures in the physical body, the unconscious wounds associated with them can affect physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health. And when we do the courageous work of healing our unconscious wounds, we have the opportunity to move from the shadow state of a particular chakra into its gift.
If you have already moved through the shadow of the root, sacral, solar plexus, heart, and throat chakras, you are ready to move on to the sixth chakra: the third eye.
It's true that the third eye is capable of seeing beyond time and space but not necessarily in the way you might expect. In order to receive the intuitive gifts of the third-eye chakra and gain the perspective to see through time and space, you first have to heal this chakra's wound.
The shadow of the third-eye chakra is separation.
This wound occurs because the ego has forgotten that we are not separate from each other. Healing the wound of separation is a remembrance of the universal human journey. We all share the same story—the peaks and valleys of the human experience. We live our own individual dramas, but on the stage of life, the feelings and the themes are universal.
If you have ever done any healing work in a group, you've likely had the experience of sitting in a circle with strangers who seem to have very little in common at first. Once people vulnerably share their stories, though, you discover how much you can relate to one another. And not only can you relate, but you can empathize because you've been there too, and you will be there again, and you know how they feel.
Physical signs of the third-eye chakra's shadow.
When we forget our oneness, our minds start to see the world from a place of duality. Our perception of things is shaped by the separation from their complementary halves. This gives rise to opposites, and it is easier for the thinking mind to recognize what something is when it is able to understand what it is not. For example, the concept of wellness cannot exist without the concept of illness. The thinking mind does not believe it is possible to be well and ill at the same time. This is duality. Duality says, "When you name me, you negate me." As soon as you define your personality, you give up everything that is not characteristic of that chosen personality. You can be this way or that way. You can be a Democrat or Republican. You can be a data-driven scientist or a creative. But it's duality that limits you from being all the things you actually want to be.
For most of my patients, this shows up as indecision that's related to life choices they feel defined by. They are losing sleep at night because they believe that whatever mask they choose to put on is the only mask they'll ever be able to wear for the rest of their lives. If you have only one chance to define yourself, the choice you make is paramount and potentially paralyzing. But this is all driven by the shadow of duality because we all have access to every possibility we can imagine.
To heal this wound, we must move from the shadow state of the third-eye chakra into its gift.
The gift of the third-eye chakra is imagination.
When we start to imagine all the possibilities that exist for ourselves, we can see the world as the stage it is, and we are finally free to play any and every role in it. We have the freedom to live beyond the limitations of duality and be whoever we want to be at any given moment. When you let go of your attachment to the character you think you are and remember that we are all actors on the great stage of life, you move from the frequency of duality into a life of freedom.
For this reason, healing the third eye's wound does not awaken your psychic ability because it allows you to magically see into the future. It strengthens your psychic ability because it allows you to see more possibilities and how each one could shape your life. Here are three exercises to help you move into the gift of the third eye:
1. Use your imagination.
Close your eyes and imagine as many possibilities for yourself and your future as you can. Don't worry about how realistic they are. Just let your imagination run wild. Choose one thing that feels impossible and visualize it, meditate on it, focus on it. Notice how you feel when you hold your attention on that possibility, and then carry that feeling into the rest of your day.
2. Become an actor.
Acting is a great way to exercise the third eye. When we act, we become more comfortable trying on different roles and expressing different personalities. If you can't find an acting class, try acting with friends or family. Choose a role you want to embody, and just try acting that way around them for a set amount of time. You have the option of telling them you're acting and inviting them to act with you or not. If you don't, notice if they respond to you differently.
3. Try a tarot deck exercise.
Choose a deck, and rather than doing a traditional tarot reading, go through the entire deck and note how you can relate to each card in your life right now. This is not about predicting the future. It's about understanding that every card in the deck gives a voice to a different part of you.
