“When we restore the internal ecosystem, the fullness of our capacity to feel and love, only then will there be hope of restoring the outer.” —Charles Eisenstein

When we speak about the environmental crisis, the conversation is often centered on facts, science, and logic. As a design researcher, strategist, and eco-entrepreneur, my work has taught me that this is only a piece of the puzzle. Awakening to the grief of what is happening to the earth is deeply emotional, and it will require creating space for feelings alongside logical thoughts.

I find that, more often than not, the reason people aren’t more committed to environmental action is that climate change is too painful to face. To allow ourselves to fully feel what we are doing to the natural world is to expose our hearts to being broken over and over again. It hurts to feel the extraction, the domination, the violence. Holding this truth feels extremely raw and vulnerable. It is a continuous connection to grief, death, and the darkest parts of our humanity. It requires being awake to our complicity with a system that fundamentally disrespects life.