Alexa Gantous is a freelance environmental strategist and the co-founder of LitterRally, a mobile dancing trash pickup party. She is also the founder of TrashTalk Studio, a living lab through which she facilitates mindfulness workshops that help people re-frame the environmental crisis as an opportunity.

Her multidisciplinary approach uses design thinking as a tool for ecological innovation, and the power of play as a way to co-create positive cultural impact. She has a BBA in Strategic Design and Management and a minor in Environmental Studies from Parsons School of Design.