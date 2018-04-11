Zodiac 101: What Your Mercury Sign Says About How To Get Your Voice Heard

Do you get straight to the point—or do you prefer to "workshop" an idea for weeks after opinion-polling all your friends? Are you more productive working solo, or do you need to collaborate? Mercury signs in the chart reveal our mental process, how we digest information, and our most effective ways of communicating. Mercury (along with Venus) also influences your social style, friendships, and the people you click with.

Speedy Mercury is the planet closest to the Sun. It’s the celestial messenger and "news bureau" of the cosmos, breaking down and disseminating solar-powered intel and spreading it through the galaxy. And with Mercury traveling retrograde through brash, me-first Aries from March 22 to April 15, 2018, the trickster planet could mix up our messages—making this as fine a time as any to familiarize ourselves with our communication styles! (Unless Mercury is in a much-hyped retrograde phase, the quicksilver planet usually takes about three to four weeks to travel through a single sign.)

The zodiac sign Mercury was traveling through when you were born is your Mercury sign. Knowing your Mercury sign—and other people’s—can help you express your thoughts in the most digestible way possible. It’s not only WHAT you say but HOW you say it. It can also help you create a work process where you can focus, get in the zone, and create!

Calculate your natal chart to find your Mercury sign. Then read on to learn more about what it means.