According to registered dietitian and mbg Collective member Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, finding a balance between the different types of fish you're eating (e.g., higher fat fish vs. white fish; small fish vs. big fish) is the healthiest way to eat fish. "If someone is eating tuna every single day for the long haul, it's possible to consume higher-than-safe levels of mercury because the bigger fish tend to be higher in mercury," she says.