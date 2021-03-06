5 Healthy, Traditional Recipes Passed Down By My Jewish Grandmothers

Beloved family recipes passed along through generations carry history, diversity, and tradition in every bite. The Jewish culinary world is an authentic example of this phenomena—continually revealing its changing ingredients, culture, flavors, and geographies.

With both Ashkenazi and Sephardic maternal heritages, I have a deep-rooted interest in Jewish food. My grandmothers' legacy is a love story of fused cultures—and I love honoring my ancestral food memories, but with my own, healthier twists. I may not remake these recipes precisely as my Jewish abuelitas (grandmothers in Spanish) did, but I think they'd still be proud and satisfied.

Sephardic Jewish cuisine, in particular, shares a lot in common with the nutritious Mediterranean diet. When Sephardim in Portugal and Spain were expelled from Al-Andalus in the late 15th century, several settled on the sunny Mediterranean basin with access to natural ingredients and regional crops like olive oil, spices, grains, and fruits. While still conforming to Kosher rules, many of these seasonal, colorful dishes became healthy staples that are still a part of the traditional cuisine today.

Below, I've rounded up five of my favorite recipes from both Sephardic and Ashkenazy backgrounds. Packed with good-for-you ingredients and a dash of nostalgic delicacy, these dishes hint at the multicultural contributions that gave rise to zesty Jewish cuisine.