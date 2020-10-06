When it comes to iconic salads, the caesar salad is a prime example—and when it comes to chefs and cookbook authors, Ina Garten is an icon in her own right, too

Her most recent cookbook, Modern Comfort Food, releases today. In it, Garten shares all the recipes she cooks for comfort, including this updated version of a caesar salad. “Food has an almost magical ability to comfort us, soothe us, and bring us together in so many ways,” she writes—and in 2020, comfort cooking is certainly something that resonates.

The key component to making the salad a perfect comfort food is her homemade caesar dressing, which goes back to the classic recipe with anchovy fillets and fresh eggs. "This is my classic Caesar salad dressing," she writes "It’s important that all the ingredients be at room temperature, particularly the eggs. The dressing will last for a week in the refrigerator."

The other updates? Homemade croutons (which is a great way to use your leftover sourdough): "This is a great way to use up leftover bread and adds a nice crunch to all kinds of soups and salads," writes Garten, "They are so much fresher and more flavorful than packaged croutons."

And of course, the base of kale and broccoli to replace the traditional romaine lettuce is one we can't argue with: leafy greens and cruciferous veggies are just an added bonus in this perfect salad.