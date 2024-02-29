There is no one clear definition of what core sleep is. It can refer to the light sleep stages, deep sleep stages, or the minimum amount of hours of sleep an individual needs to function properly, depending on who you talk to. But one thing all sleep experts agree on is that quality sleep is the most important sleep measurement. The goal is to wake up feeling good and ready to take on the day. If you’re waking up feeling groggy and a little off-kilter, try these tips for feeling more energized in the mornings.