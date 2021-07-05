What It Really Means To Be A "Light Sleeper" + How To Sleep Through The Night

Someone might be a "light sleeper" if they wake up easily during sleep, especially in response to noises in their environment, doctor of chiropractic and functional medicine expert Stacie Stephenson, D.C., CNS, tells mbg. "By contrast," she adds, "a heavy sleeper is less likely to wake up during the night or wake up in response to noise."

For example, you've probably had some variation of a conversation like this before: One person (the light sleeper) says, "Wow, that storm was so loud last night—it woke me up!" and the other person (the heavy sleeper) says, "I slept right through it."

Now, as sleep and health psychologist Joshua Tal, Ph.D., previously explained to mbg, waking up in the middle of the night isn't necessarily a bad thing. "Usually you're waking up between stages of sleep, so you're not really interrupting anything," and it's naturally easier to wake up during the light sleep stages (stages 1 or 2) than the deeper ones.