Wesper is an at-home kit designed to be worn nightly, so you can track and share your sleep analytics with your doctor over an extended period of time. Whether you’ve already been diagnosed with OSA or are hoping to test for it, the kit collects data like your sleep position, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.

Unlike the other picks below, Wesper is a monthly subscription, which means you can continue to use the device to track your sleep long term or mail it back to end your subscription.

The Wesper kit includes two FDA-approved patches, a finger pulse oximeter, a charging station, and replacement adhesives. Like the WatchPAT and NightOwl, you’ll need to download a companion app and use it to activate your device each night.

You’ll also need to activate your microphone, which is how the Wesper detects snoring—note that if you sleep with someone else who snores your data might get skewed.

The app will walk you through turning on and applying each of the two patches, as well as the finger pulse oximeter before you go to sleep. In the morning, you’ll end your session and receive your data in the app within minutes. You can use this data to communicate with your existing doctor, or schedule a consultation with one of Wesper’s designated physicians.