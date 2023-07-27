We all know quality sleep is crucial for our overall health—yet there still seem to be a multitude of obstacles that stand in its way. One serious barrier to restorative sleep is obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), a condition that causes you to stop breathing for intervals of time during sleep. The best at-home sleep apnea tests give insight into your sleep quality, so you can do your best to optimize it.

OSA occurs when the muscles that support the tissues in your throat relax and cut off air flow. The condition can lead to symptoms such as snoring and daytime drowsiness, and even cognitive decline or cardiovascular disease.

Experts estimate one in five people1 experience mild symptoms of sleep apnea, while one in 15 have moderate to severe symptoms. If you’re experiencing symptoms or concerns, it’s always best to consult with a doctor.

In-lab sleep studies can cost well over $1,0002 , but new in-home technology lets you test the quality of your sleep from the comfort of your own bedroom. However, like all at-home tests, DIY sleep studies have their pros and cons.