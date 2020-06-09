Part of the reason we're likely to wake up during a dream is due to the nature of REM sleep, the sleep stage in which most dreams occur. In REM sleep, our brain activity is near waking levels, but our body remains "asleep" or paralyzed so we don't act out our dreams while lying in bed. Since our brain is so active during this stage, it can sometimes scare us into waking up, essentially.

As Girardin Jean-Louis, Ph.D., professor of population health and psychiatry at NYU, explains, "Some dreams with vivid content can wake you up temporarily. This could be the case when one is being chased or is experiencing the sensation of flying or falling off a platform."

This does not mean that external influences like bedroom noise can't also wake you up while you happen to be dreaming, but as it would seem, some dreams also do have a way of shaking us into consciousness.