My sleep challenges really began once I started college. Lingering stress from the day made it tough to drift off at night, and I started waking up more times than I could count. If I could describe my sleep in one word, it would be restless—I'd toss and turn constantly until my alarm went off in the morning.

Once I graduated and started working in social media marketing, my restlessness intensified. My job required me to be on my devices a lot, which only made it harder to shut off my brain at night.

After nights of suboptimal sleep, I'd wake up feeling groggy, stressed, and frustrated with myself. I know that sleep is so crucial to everything that we do—from our productivity to our immunity to our mood—and I was discouraged to not be getting enough of it night after night.