First things first: Let's look at the role magnesium plays in sleep, in particular. For one thing, research suggests it may help regulate our circadian rhythm1 , which subsequently regulates our energy throughout the day—and signals when it's time to go to bed.*

Beyond that, it can also help to directly and positively affect relaxation and sleep architecture, as an agonist of GABA pathways in the brain, mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, previously explained.*

And according to functional medicine doctor Robert Rountree, M.D., "Everyone in our stressed-out society could benefit from consuming more magnesium, which is well known for its calming effect that makes for easier and more restful sleep."* Now without further ado, here's how to get more of this soothing mineral.