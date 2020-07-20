Vitamin D is one of the most-consumed dietary supplements in the U.S.—and for good reason. It plays an essential role in many of the body's processes, and research shows it can help support immunity, maintain healthy bones, and potentially boost brain health and memory formation.*

Also known as the "sunshine vitamin," vitamin D forms in our bodies when we're exposed to UV rays from the sun. The vitamin and hormone is also present in foods such as egg yolks, mushrooms, some fish, and certain fortified dairy products. Though unless you're eating cod liver oil at every meal or spending hours on end outdoors, it can be difficult to get the recommended daily dose of vitamin D from food and sunlight alone. That's why some doctors suggest taking a nutritional supplement to ensure you're getting the 200 to 600 I.U.s of vitamin D per day the NIH recommends.

"I often suggest that people take a supplement, especially if you live in a northern climate and don't get outside in the sun too often," Nicole Avena, Ph.D., an assistant professor of neuroscience at Mount Sinai School of Medicine and visiting professor of health psychology at Princeton University, recently told mbg.

And while you're at it, Avena also recommends pairing your daily vitamin with a daily banana.