If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Taking a magnesium supplement close to bedtime can also help you benefit from the mineral's calming qualities.* However, you'll want to be sure to look for one with the right helper compounds. Some magnesium complexes—like magnesium malate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium oxide—tend to be less bioavailable and more energizing. This means that in addition to revving the body up, they can also get the bowels moving (which you might not want right after tucking in for the night).