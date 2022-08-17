If You Struggle To Calm Down For Bed, You May Be Lacking This Mineral

Magnesium is a mineral that fuels over 600 processes in the body. Having adequate levels of magnesium will go a long way in ensuring you have a healthy heart, skeletal system, and inflammatory response, as well as steady blood pressure, blood sugar, and energy levels.*

It's important to take in enough magnesium from your diet, as your body doesn't produce the almighty mineral on its own. Unfortunately, data suggests that this is easier said than done. It's currently estimated that 43% of U.S. adults don't meet their daily magnesium needs (310 to 320 milligrams for women, 360 milligrams for pregnant women, and 400 to 420 milligrams for men, FYI) from food alone. Some of this gap is due to the way that our food is grown in this country, which you can read all about here.

This is where daily magnesium supplements come in handy. Depending on the form, these pair the magnesium with an organic compound (e.g., amino acid or citric acid) molecule (e.g., oxygen) to assist with delivery and ensure mineral levels are up to snuff. Some of the most common forms (i.e., complexes) of magnesium supplements include magnesium bisglycinate, magnesium citrate, and magnesium oxide. Though all of these supplements contain magnesium, they work slightly differently thanks to those secondary "helper" compounds.