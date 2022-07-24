300+ Reviewers Swear This Supplement Improves Sleep When Nothing Else Can
Sometimes we all need a little help getting consistent quality sleep, but with the market saturated with so many different sleep supplements, it can take some trial and error to find one that works for you.
If that sounds all too familiar, allow us to introduce sleep support+, mbg's one-of-a-kind blend blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA®.
sleep support+
The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*
All three of these potent, non-hormonal, and non-habit forming ingredients have been shown to help people not only fall asleep faster, but stay asleep longer—and wake up ready to tackle the day.*
What's more, sleep support+ isn't linked with any undesirable side effects, which can't be said for hormonal ingredients like melatonin. And, it has the added benefit of promoting muscle relaxation, modulating the stress response in the body, and supporting a healthy cellular circadian rhythm.*
It's no wonder 300+ reviewers have weighed in on how this supplement is helping them get a good night's rest, including the following happy customers, who took the time to let us know why sleep support+ works for them when nothing else has:
1. I’m finally able to sleep!
"I’m on my second bottle of sleep support +. I had been taking other products with magnesium and melatonin without much luck. Now I’ve finally found a product that works. Thank you for developing a great product and I will be a customer forever!!"*
—Debra S.
2. It really helps
"I was very skeptical. But also desperate to find something that worked. I had tried many natural sleep aids. I was already taking magnesium so I wasn’t very optimistic that this would help. Wow was I pleasantly surprised. First time I took it I slept through the night for the first time in as long as I can remember. I sometimes still wake up but it’s no longer for hours of staring at the ceiling. I now fall back to sleep quickly."*
—Jennifer D.
3. I have found this particular formula to be more helpful than any others
"I have found this particular formula to be more helpful than any others I have tried for sleep. The combination of magnesium, jujube extract, and PharmaGABA® has helped me fall asleep and stay asleep night after night now. I also supplement it with ashwagandha and extra magnesium citrate. Sleep support+, however, is the central part of my sleep success."*
—Sylvia C.
4. It's worked great
"The magnesium doesn’t make me sick. It’s worked better than anything I tried before, plus being free of additives."*
—Michele P.
5. Skeptic turned believer
"I had low expectations given the ingredients and my unsuccessful attempts using sleep supplements in the past. I’m now finally able to say something worked! Now I’m sleeping deeper, waking up less, and feeling very refreshed. I’m skeptic turned believer. Thanks MBG :-)"*
6. Really works
"I've been looking for something that helps me sleep and most importantly sleep through the night. I've tried so many things and have finally found something that works. Although this is kind of expensive, it is entirely worth it! My fitness tracker is showing much less movement at night."*
—Sharon M.
7. Best so far
"I’ve tried many and this is my favorite. This blend of 3 ingredients works very well for me."*
—Lorna B.
8. Tried and true
"I have tried so many different sleeping aids and this is by far the best...relaxes you and you sleep well...no hangover!!"*
—Linda C.
9. Good sleep support
"I have used a lot of different sleep support supplements, but this product is superior. No nightmares...just gentle sleep."*
—Patricia C.
The takeaway.
Sleep is essential for everything from strong immunity, to optimal energy, to overall mood. So if you've tried supplement after supplement for sleep over the years to no avail, sleep support+ might be exactly what your sleep hygiene routine is missing.* Learn more about the product here.
