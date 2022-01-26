 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Mental Health
3 Hacks To Increase Your Attention Span & Focus Better

3 Hacks To Increase Your Attention Span & Focus Better

Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO By Jason Wachob
mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth.
Johann Hari

Image by Kathrin Baumbach

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
January 26, 2022 — 10:03 AM

According to Johann Hari, we’re living in a real attention crisis. The New York Times bestselling author interviewed over 200 of the leading experts on attention for his newest title, Stolen Focus, learning all the factors that make concentration better or worse. It turns out: “Loads of the factors that can make your attention worse have been significantly rising in recent years,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast

But Hari is an optimist: While it will ultimately take a big societal shift to overcome these factors, he does offer some day-to-day hacks to enhance concentration. “Your attention did not collapse—your attention has been stolen from you by some very big and powerful forces,” he notes. “And we're going to have to respond in two ways: One way is to protect ourselves at an individual level.” Below, find his top tips to reclaim your own attention span.

1. Sleep more. 

According to Hari, the No. 1 thing that’s robbing your concentration isn’t technology (although, perhaps devices come in second)—it’s a lack of sleep. The link between sleep and attention is well-documented, as poor sleep has been shown to impact cognitive performance.

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

"When you’re sleeping, your brain is cleaning itself,” explains Hari. “Your cerebral spinal fluid channels open, a watery fluid rinses through them, and all the ‘brain cell poop’ that builds up throughout the day is washed out of your brain, taken down to your liver, and exits your body.” In other words: Sleep is quite literally restorative. “If you don't sleep, that repairing process doesn't happen,” he continues. “Your brain is literally clogged up with waste, so you can't think as well and you can't pay attention as well.” That said, if you have a couple nights of poor sleep, “you'll be much more vulnerable to these technologies that are already designed to hack and invade our attention,” adds Hari. If you’d like to improve the quality of your sleep, check out our expert-backed tips here

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Switch tasks less.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: Multitasking simply doesn't work. In fact, neurologists believe it actually hinders brain health. Says Hari, every time your attention gets interrupted, it takes 23 minutes to get back to your original level of focus. And when you keep alternating between tasks, constantly trying to get your focus back on track, it comes with a performance cost (aptly called the “switch-cost effect”): You make more mistakes, you remember less of what you do, and you're far less creative,” says Hari. 

Even something as small as an incoming text message can throw your attention off kilter: “So when you want me to respond to your text, you're asking me for 23 minutes of my focus,” Hari says. “If that text conversation happens over four hours, you've taken four hours of my focus, even though it only felt like very small bursts.” That said, he recommends not responding to text messages immediately—a good friend should respect your delayed reply. 

3. Set limits on your devices.

On a similar note, Hari also recommends stashing your devices or setting time limits, especially if you cannot resist the temptation to text or scroll. He recommends a product called the kSafe—a plastic bin that can lock your phone away for as little as five minutes up to an entire day. Hari considers it a helpful tool, even beyond a working environment. For example, you could say: I will not sit down with my partner and watch a movie unless we both put our phones in the kSafe. That way, you resist the urge to text, scroll through social media, Google the plot etc. 

Hari also uses an app called Freedom on his laptop: Similarly, the app cuts you off from specific sites (or the Internet entirely) for however long you please. “I use both of these [tools] every day for four hours,” says Hari. “At first it was very painful, but over time, the benefits of getting my focus back outweighed the desire to smash the safe and get back to it.” 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

If you’d like to ease up on distractions, these hacks above can help get you started. Of course, enhancing your attention at the individual level is only step one of the process: “At the moment, it's like someone is pouring itching powder over us, and then that person has leaned forward and said, ‘You might want to learn how to meditate, then you wouldn't scratch so much,’” Hari explains. Meaning, individual efforts can be helpful, but collective action (and perhaps policy reform) is where we’ll start to see large-scale shifts. 

Enjoy this episode! And don't forget to subscribe to our podcast on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Spotify, or Amazon Music!
sleep support+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

sleep support+

sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(222)
sleep support+
Jason Wachob
Jason Wachob mbg Founder & Co-CEO
Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of Wellth. He has been featured in the New York Times, Entrepreneur, Fast Company, and Vogue, and has a B.A. in...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

This Supplement Can Help You Live A Long, Healthy Life*

Morgan Chamberlain
This Supplement Can Help You Live A Long, Healthy Life*
Integrative Health

The Surprising Reason You May Need More Of These Nutrients + How To Get 'Em

Josey Murray
The Surprising Reason You May Need More Of These Nutrients + How To Get 'Em
Recipes

How To Make The Best (& We Mean Best) Plant-Based Thai Noodles

Jet Tila
How To Make The Best (& We Mean Best) Plant-Based Thai Noodles
Beauty

Asking For Myself: Should You Wear Lip Balm Under Your Mask?

Alexandra Engler
Asking For Myself: Should You Wear Lip Balm Under Your Mask?
Beauty

I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — This Supplement Helped Them Fade*

Jamie Schneider
I Thought I Had Premature Wrinkles — This Supplement Helped Them Fade*
Integrative Health

Night Owl? These Schedule Tweaks Will Give You Infinitely More Energy

Sarah Regan
Night Owl? These Schedule Tweaks Will Give You Infinitely More Energy
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

We Did The Work: Here's A Supersized Guide To Getting Healthy Hair

Alexandra Engler
We Did The Work: Here's A Supersized Guide To Getting Healthy Hair
Functional Food

It's Time To Include More Of This Digestion-Supporting Veggie In Your Diet

Andrea Jordan
It's Time To Include More Of This Digestion-Supporting Veggie In Your Diet
Beauty

If You Have Dry Hair, You Need To Look For This In Your Products

Jamie Schneider
If You Have Dry Hair, You Need To Look For This In Your Products
Beauty

Calling All Curly Girls: This Is Your Full Guide To Type 3C Hair

Dorian Smith-Garcia
Calling All Curly Girls: This Is Your Full Guide To Type 3C Hair
Integrative Health

A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor Swears By These Tips To Get Quality Sleep

Jamie Schneider
A Harvard- & Yale-Trained Doctor Swears By These Tips To Get Quality Sleep
Spirituality

I'm A Professional Intuitive & You're Going To Want To Trust Your Gut This Week

Natasha Levinger
I'm A Professional Intuitive & You're Going To Want To Trust Your Gut This Week
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-increase-your-attention-span
sleep support+

The deep and restorative sleep you've always dreamt about*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
sleep support+

Your article and new folder have been saved!