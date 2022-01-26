3 Hacks To Increase Your Attention Span & Focus Better

According to Johann Hari, we’re living in a real attention crisis. The New York Times bestselling author interviewed over 200 of the leading experts on attention for his newest title, Stolen Focus, learning all the factors that make concentration better or worse. It turns out: “Loads of the factors that can make your attention worse have been significantly rising in recent years,” he says on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

But Hari is an optimist: While it will ultimately take a big societal shift to overcome these factors, he does offer some day-to-day hacks to enhance concentration. “Your attention did not collapse—your attention has been stolen from you by some very big and powerful forces,” he notes. “And we're going to have to respond in two ways: One way is to protect ourselves at an individual level.” Below, find his top tips to reclaim your own attention span.