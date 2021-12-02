How To Keep Those Ultra-Distracting Texts From Stealing Your Attention

“You could decide to monotask that text, and say ‘I’m going to put down what I’m doing and I’m going to engage in that conversation,’” Wine says. “Or you could say ‘No, I’m going to keep monotasking this presentation I’m doing for work, and I’m going to respond three hours from now.’”

The key to either scenario is that you’re avoiding multitasking, which neurologists say can actually impact cognitive function—and will most likely feel overwhelming. Odds are, if the message is an emergency, a phone call will follow. If it’s not, Wine says a good friend should respect your delayed response, be patient with you, and value the fact that you’re choosing to give them your full attention later on.