Thatcher Wine has had one serious health journey: Soon after undergoing surgery for chronic headaches (and experiencing trouble with his vision post-operation) the author and entrepreneur discovered three tumors in his chest—and was diagnosed with lymphoma.

"Fortunately, they were treatable, and I was able to recover from them, but no sooner had I gone through the treatment for cancer, I went through a divorce. And this whole time, I was an entrepreneur," he shares on the mindbodygreen podcast. The thing is, though, you would never know he was struggling—Wine was a pro at keeping up appearances. "I was trying to do it all—run a business, be a good parent, take care of my health—to really make it look like I could handle it. And part of handling it, to me, was not slowing down."

Until one day he realized: Multitasking simply doesn't work. (In fact, neurologists believe it actually hinders brain health). "Being really creative, successful, productive, and present wasn't about doing lots of things," he continues. "It was really about slowing down, doing one thing at a time, and doing it well."

This mindset shift worked for him so well, he decided to write a whole book about it (titled The Twelve Monotasks). And below, Wine shares how to "monotask" everyday habits for your overall well-being: