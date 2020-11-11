We Get Most Of This Nutrient From Coffee & Tea: Here's Why That's A Problem

The researchers found that 39.6% of polyphenol intake came from coffee, while beans accounted for 9.8%. Another popular morning beverage, tea accounted for 7.6%.

As previously mentioned, polyphenols are a group of compounds (including things like flavonoids and phenolic acids) that originate in plants—which means, logically, shouldn't those five to nine servings of fruits and veggies we eat each day account for our polyphenol intake?

"Findings from this study suggest that polyphenol intake is consistent with the low intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains in the U.S. population," states the report, "and provide more evidence of the need for increased consumption of these food groups."

The standard American diet often means far too few vegetables, excess grains and proteins, as well as a shockingly high amount of added sugars. It seems likely that Americans are getting these compounds primarily from coffee due to deficiencies in other food categories.

By contrast, diets in other parts of the world (like the ever popular Mediterranean diet) place more emphasis on vegetables, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains.