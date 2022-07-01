As we've covered on mbg before, negative, stressful thought patterns can be a barrier to great sex. If your mind is still stuck on an upcoming work commitment, it'll be hard for you to be fully present with your partner. That's where phytocannabinoids (plant bioactives) like CBD in hemp products can come in.

"Several studies have shown that when taken orally, CBD can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol. It can also act in the brain, working on the serotonin system and the GABA system, which are both related to anxiousness and stress levels," explains Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD. "By interacting with these neurotransmitter systems and the stress hormone cortisol, CBD is able to lower stress."*

Some research also indicates that cannabidiol (CBD), a prominent cannabinoid in the hemp plant, may temporarily lower blood pressure, helping to calm you down after a long day.*