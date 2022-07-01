You can also incorporate oils and gels with added CBD into your bedroom routine. These can be applied directly to the skin as a lubricant or massage oil. As with all sexual lubricants, it's best to use these sparingly at first and work your way up once you get a feel for how your body reacts to it. (Stop using immediately if you experience discomfort or irritation.) Practice safe sex hygiene and keep a towel nearby, as oil-based lube can also stain your sheets.