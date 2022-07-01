How Hemp Can Lead To Steamy Sex & More Confidence In The Bedroom
These days, it's normal to find a bottle of hemp oil tucked away in someone's nightstand. The plant extract is well known for its ability to ease stress and prepare the body for bedtime.* But there's another reason that you may spot a bit of the product in the boudoir; hemp oil and its active compounds like CBD may be helpful for revving up one's sex life.*
Here's what the research says about the potential benefits of using hemp oil for steamy sex, and how to get started.
Hemp oil benefits for sex.
Off the bat, it's important to note that there haven't been any rigorous scientific studies investigating whether hemp products enhance sexual pleasure. What we do know is that they interact with the endocannabinoid system (ECS)—a master regulatory system that has receptors all around the body. By activating these receptors, hemp can have health benefits that help make sex more approachable and pleasurable, such as:*
1. Reducing stress.
As we've covered on mbg before, negative, stressful thought patterns can be a barrier to great sex. If your mind is still stuck on an upcoming work commitment, it'll be hard for you to be fully present with your partner. That's where phytocannabinoids (plant bioactives) like CBD in hemp products can come in.
"Several studies have shown that when taken orally, CBD can help reduce the stress hormone cortisol. It can also act in the brain, working on the serotonin system and the GABA system, which are both related to anxiousness and stress levels," explains Julie Moltke, M.D., a medical doctor with a focus on mental health and the author of A Quick Guide to CBD. "By interacting with these neurotransmitter systems and the stress hormone cortisol, CBD is able to lower stress."*
Some research also indicates that cannabidiol (CBD), a prominent cannabinoid in the hemp plant, may temporarily lower blood pressure, helping to calm you down after a long day.*
2. Enhancing mood.
Besides easing stress, hemp oil may also promote a better mood and get us into a more relaxed, focused flow state—potentially making us feel more confident and less encumbered in the bedroom.*
3. Promoting body comfort.
"There is research to show that we have a lot of endocannabinoid receptors in our reproductive organs and in the skin as well," says Moltke. So it'd make sense that taking an oral hemp supplement or even applying hemp oil directly to the skin could potentially activate feeling and enhance pleasure in these areas. However, more research needs to be done to validate this theory.
Even if it doesn't have any meaningful impact on pleasure, though, hemp-infused oils and gels can act as beneficial lubricants—and they may even leave your skin feeling healthy once the deed is done too.*
Hemp, by law in the U.S. contains less than 0.3% of THC, so none of these products will make you feel "high" or mess with your mental state in the heat of the moment.
Hemp oil for men.
Everyone will have a different experience with hemp products, and what works for you might not work for your partner. Depending on your gender, body composition and hormone levels might also make hemp hit a little different. (There is some research to show that women feel the effects of hemp more acutely than men—especially in the days leading up to ovulation).
That being said, Moltke notes that there is no good research to demonstrate that the benefits of hemp oil significantly differ between men and women.
While ancient healing modalities like Ayurveda have historically used hemp plants to enhance men's—ahem—stamina in the bedroom, this perk could be the result of reduced stress and enhanced mood.*
The best types of hemp and hemp-derived CBD for sex.
Oral hemp oil: Full-spectrum capsules, tinctures, or edibles
One easy (and mess-free) way to introduce the benefits of hemp into the bedroom is to take an oral hemp oil supplement—either a capsule or tincture—before showtime. Moltke notes that you can expect these to take about 30 minutes to an hour to kick in.
calm+
Next-generation stress relief, featuring EU organic hemp oil, ashwagandha, and lavender oil*
Hemp capsules like mindbodygreen's calm+ supplement allow you to be more exacting of the dose you're taking (more on that below) than tinctures and edibles do. Also, hemp capsules are no mess, easier on the go, and free of sugar. But whichever form you go for, Moltke recommends opting for a full-spectrum product.
Unlike isolates that only contain cannabidiol (CBD), full-spectrum products contain the full range of the beneficial compounds of the hemp plant. "You'll get a more enhanced effect from these different active molecules than you would from one ingredient alone," she explains.
Physician assistant Jon Mitchell, PA-C, M.S., adds that "hemp plants should be 100% organically grown to minimize exposure to pesticides. Look for European Union–certified organic agricultural hemp, which has strict purity standards," Mitchell wrote on mbg (including stricter THC limits than the U.S.).
Topical hemp oils
You can also incorporate oils and gels with added CBD into your bedroom routine. These can be applied directly to the skin as a lubricant or massage oil. As with all sexual lubricants, it's best to use these sparingly at first and work your way up once you get a feel for how your body reacts to it. (Stop using immediately if you experience discomfort or irritation.) Practice safe sex hygiene and keep a towel nearby, as oil-based lube can also stain your sheets.
How to use them.
Here are a few fun ways to start working these products into your routine:
- Consume hemp CBD capsules, tinctures, edibles, or drinks 30 minutes to 1 hour before sex.
- Use hemp CBD cream or oil to massage your partner.
- Use hemp CBD lube on its own or with a toy.
- Start a daily hemp CBD supplement routine to reduce overall stress levels—in and out of the bedroom.
Hemp oil dosage and risk factors.
When working with any new hemp product, Moltke recommends "starting low and going slow." If you're consuming it orally, she recommends beginning with a dose of around 15 milligrams of hemp-derived CBD and gradually working your way up from there. "I see no reason to start with a very high dose," she says.
While clinical consensus is lacking on hemp CBD dosing, she's found in her practice that most people experience the intended effects of hemp-derived CBD in these low-to-mid dose ranges, and that few clients require high doses (e.g., 60-plus milligrams of hemp-derived CBD).
While hemp is safe for most people, even at higher levels, she notes that pregnant and breastfeeding women will likely want to avoid it due to the lack of systematic safety studies during those life stages. Those with a heart condition and those taking blood thinners will also want to use caution. It's always best to consult with your health care provider before introducing anything new to your routine—even if it's just the occasional hemp capsule to get in the mood.
The takeaway.
While everyone will have a different experience with hemp products, there's anecdotal (and some scientific) evidence that they can help enhance sexual pleasure—or at least diffuse any nerves you're bringing into the bedroom. After all, nothing is sexier than confidence, no?
