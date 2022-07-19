Whether you're consuming a tincture or capsule/gelcap, it's generally recommended to start with the lowest dose and gradually work your way up until you find an amount that leaves you feeling calm.* Hemp products usually do not lead to side effects (especially when consumed at low doses) but feeling tired after taking them is not unheard of (though this can be a benefit for some).* It's wise to speak with your doctor before starting any new supplement, just to double-check it won't interfere with any existing medications.