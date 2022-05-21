This Is How Long It Actually Takes For CBD To Kick In (Any Guesses?)

"There is a very wide range of dosing," she explains. Although there is no clinical consensus on what's high versus low CBD content, in the hemp industry, a hemp oil or extract delivering around 10 milligrams is considered mild, while 20 to 40 milligrams of CBD is a mid-range potency. Above that is high potency.

Generally, she says that "Ingestion delivers about 4 to 20% of the total dose taken, with the onset of action from one to three hours and duration of effects up to eight to 12 hours," she notes. "Again, depending on the dose and a person's metabolism."

Goldstein adds that it can take two to three weeks of consistently taking a CBD product before you'll know its true impact. In her experience, its benefits tend to shine through after a few weeks of daily use.* "It takes time for it to work," she reiterates.

So, what if you still don't feel anything after a few weeks? "If you are taking CBD and not feeling any benefits after a few weeks of daily use," Goldstein says, "you are likely not taking enough." (Here are some more signs that you might want to rethink your dose.)

Two other things to consider are the quality of hemp oil you're taking (i.e., look for full-spectrum and organic whenever possible) and then complementary botanicals. In other words, you might want to leverage a hemp CBD supplement that delivers synergistic botanicals to stress less and relax, like lavender oil and the adaptogenic herb ashwagandha.*

Of course, always consult with your doctor if you are considering increasing your intake of the cannabinoid—as higher doses will not be suitable for everyone.