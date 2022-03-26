This groundbreaking study confirms what we at mbg have known all along to be true: regenerative farming is better for the environment and our health. While the type and quantity of nutrients varied by crop and farm, the nutritional value of crops produced with regenerative practices were profoundly higher than those farmed conventionally.

It’s also worth noting that the soil health significantly impacted the phytochemical levels of the produce. Healthier soil resulted in dramatically higher phytochemical content, which positively impacts our nutrition by promoting immune health and longevity. While the research in this field is ongoing, the evidence shown in this preliminary study indicates that regenerative agriculture has the potential to restore the nutritional quality of our food if implemented properly.

