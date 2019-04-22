Thinking Beyond Sustainability: How Regenerative Farming Can Save Our Planet

Ask just about anyone, and they’ll probably agree that eating organic is a big deal right now. Bring up regenerative farming, and they might scratch their head. Sara Newmark is on a mission to change this—and fast.

Simply put, regenerative farming—a groundbreaking way to think about agriculture—offers a data-backed solution for mitigating and ending the world’s climate and nutritional crisis. Some experts say it’s the next level in sustainability, because sustaining a situation that’s getting worse isn’t the answer anymore. “We’re reaching the tipping point in our food production,” Sara Newmark, the VP of Social Impact at MegaFood®, told mindbodygreen. As a result of soil degradation, “our food is 40 percent less nutrient-dense than it was 50 years ago, and the UN is saying we have 50 harvests or fewer left” if this trend continues.

We need to fix a broken system if we want things to get better, and regenerative agriculture provides some of the most tangible results that show it actually can.